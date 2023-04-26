Oliver Springs Town Council Continues Meeting from Last Week – Discusses Potential Lawsuit

The Oliver Springs Town Council met last night to continue their recessed meeting from last Thursday when after an executive session, Mayor Jason Stiltner recessed the meeting and stated it would be taken up again Tuesday night (last night April 25th). When he opened the meeting, he made a few comments concerning the matter at hand involving the executive session, and then the council with five members present entered the private Chambers with the City attorney for Oliver Springs, Tyler Davis. When the council exited from the executive session, which lasted about 30 minutes, Mayor Stiltner addressed the audience about what they were dealing with. He stated that their assistant police chief Ryan Williams was the subject of a potential lawsuit against him and the city for his actions involving pulling over a vehicle August 27, 2022, in downtown Clinton near the Middle School in his patrol unit. The person he pulled over made the statement that he was out of his jurisdiction and following that allegedly words were exchanged and the person threatening a lawsuit against the Town for the actions of Assistant Chief Williams. All the specifics were not revealed in the meeting but assistant police chief Ryan Williams, who did address the Town Council, will be allowed to give his side of the story to the Town Council in a June 6th hearing. Before the vote, City Judge and Parliamentarian for the city Joe Van Hook, read the opinion of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark which cleared Williams of any criminal charges.

Now the town of Oliver Springs will deal with whether Assistant Chief Williams violated the city Charters rules and obligations of being a police officer. Part of the town councils motion approved last night was to send an official letter to police Chief David Laxton and Officer Williams from the Town Council for Williams to appear before them before any action will be taken by the Town Council of disciplinary actions against the assistant chief. Williams will remain on duty at this time. You can watch the meeting as we will attach it to the first part of the recessed meeting here on TV 12 this coming Saturday morning at 10am.

