The regular scheduled town council meeting held on Thursday April 20, 2023, at 7:00pm was recessed and will continue Tuesday April 25, 2023 – 7:00 pm at City Hall – 717 Main St. Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Please take note that the Oliver Springs City Council will meet as outlined here on April 25, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the address at City Hall in the town council room.

This the 21 day of April 2023

Mayor and Town Council

