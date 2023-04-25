NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED SESSION OF THE ANDERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

Brad Jones 12 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Chairman and County Clerk have announced that the Anderson County Board of Commissioners will be meeting in Special Session on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse located at 100 North Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 for the following purposes:

  1. Update on lawsuits;
  2. Settlement discussions on existing lawsuits;
  3. Possible Executive Session concerning existing lawsuits;
  4. Hiring outside counsel for existing lawsuits;
  5. Acceptance of Resignation.

All members of the County Legislative Body are required to attend, and the public is welcome.

The Call for the Special Called Meeting of the Anderson County Board of Commissioner is made this 20th day of April 2023 by:

/s/ Joshua N. Anderson                                                                     /s/ Jeff Cole_______________

Joshua N.  Anderson, Chair                                                                Jeff Cole, County Clerk

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Notice of Town Council Meeting

The regular scheduled town council meeting held on Thursday April 20, 2023, at 7:00pm was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: