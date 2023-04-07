Norris Elementary School’s snappiest spellers competed in the school’s annual spelling bee

Lillian Hamby, 1st Place

In this week’s Norris Bulletin on Friday, March 31st, Norris Elementary School’s snappiest spellers competed in the school’s annual spelling bee. Lillian Hamby, of Norris, took first place. She will be joined by Ella Tyler (2nd place) and Fisher Clark (3rd place) in the county-wide spelling bee. Congratulations on a job well done, and good luck as you move on to the county competition!

Norris Spelling Bee

