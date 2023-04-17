Norma Baker, Oak Ridge

Norma Baker, age 69, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born in Kingston, Tennessee on November 22, 1953, to the late Harold and Dorothy Bishop Hagaman. Norma was a member of Christ Community Church. In addition to his parents, Norma is preceded in death by her son David Baker.

Survived by husband Fred Baker, son Matthew Baker, grandchildren Austin Baker, Logan Baker, Aaron Baker, Glacie Duncan, sister Elaine Palmer (Jay), brother Hal Hagaman (Kelly), nieces and nephew Stephanie Jutice, Heather Hagaman, Wayne Palmer, Amy Luttrell, Haley Hagaman and a host of other family and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

