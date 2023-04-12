New plate design continues raising money for cancer screenings

(TDH) The Tennessee Department of Health continues its efforts to promote breast cancer awareness today with the premier of a new design for a motor vehicle passenger license plate devoted to raising funds for breast cancer screening services. The Driving to a Cure license plate supports TDH’s Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program which helps uninsured and underinsured women access breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services. The fee for the plate is $61.50 annually and the new plate design is available now. Contact your local County Clerk’s Office for more details
