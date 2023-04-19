New Pizza Restaurant Coming to Clinton this Summer

Brad Jones

Randy Burleson, owner of Burleson Brands, which includes Knoxville favorite Aubrey’s, is planning a new Pizza concept in Clinton. Burleson also owns both Stefano’s and Bluetick Tavern.

He is combining the two pizza ideas to create a smaller restaurant called Universal Pizza Company. It will be located near Anderson County High School.

He’s hoping to open it this summer but didn’t have more details to share.

Stefano’s only has the one remaining location in Hardin Valley which continues to do well. Stefano’s original location on Cumberland Avenue closed in December 2022 to make way for $530 million student apartments.

