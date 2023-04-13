New Hours for Norris Museum

Beginning this Saturday, April 15th, the Norris Museum will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The museum is located next to the library in the McNeely Building at 1 Norris Square and is staffed by volunteers dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Norris’ unique history.

