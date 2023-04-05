Nancy Maxine Hitchew Horner, Daytona Beach, FL

Nancy Maxine Hitchew Horner, age 83 of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on December 1, 1939.

She is preceded in death by her parents Chester & Anna Hitchew of PA.; husband David Horner, Sr.; son David Horner, Jr.; brother Chester Hitchew; sisters Edna Crothers, Katherine Davis, and Dorothy Knold.

She is survived by daughter Cheryl Kavlak of Daytona Beach; sons Jeffrey Horner of Somerset and Doug (Stacey) Horner of Wartburg; brother James Hitchew of CT.; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Nance enjoyed being outside working in her flowers, taking walks, riding her bike, and enjoying the beach. She loved going to flea markets, yard sales car rides, and going out to eat. She loved having her kids and grandchildren come down spending time with them and going to the beach. Nancy was always ready to tell stories of growing up in the mountains of PA. and raising her children in CT.

Nancy’s wishes were to be cremated and be placed with her husband in Daytona Beach, FL. At Shady Rest Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Maxine Hitchew Horner.

