My TN State Park fundraiser underway

(TN State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks in partnership with the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is hosting the annual My TN State Park fundraiser where state park enthusiasts can “vote” for their favorite state park by making contributions.

Each dollar donated to a state park of choice will count as one vote for that park. Anyone interested in voting for a favorite park may donate at tnstateparks/vote. Contributions will be accepted until April 30. This year, supporters may also cast votes for all the parks for $57, which is $1 for each park.

Tennessee is one of only seven states in the country to provide free access to its state parks. Last year, over 2,000 donors gave $111,875 to the parks. Paris Landing State Park won last year’s competition in the category for over 750,000 visitors with $11,602 in contributions. South Cumberland State Park won in the

category for 350,000-750,000 visitors with $5,706, and Frozen Head State Park won in the category for up to 350,000 visitors with $6,686. Full results of this year’s fundraiser will be announced on May 8 on tnstateparks.com/vote.

