Michael Dave Wyrick, Rockwood

Michael Dave Wyrick age 45 of Rockwood TN passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Michael is survived by his father Leonard L. Wyrick of Harriman and mother Sharon Daniel of Dunlap, TN, brother and sister-in-law Leonard L. Wyrick Jr. and Shirley Gayle of Rockwood, and sister Tamatha Wyrick of Dover, Delaware.


Special THANK YOU to Green Valley Development Center and the Michael Dunn Center Lacroix House for their excellent care.


Graveside service 12:00 noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery with the Reverend Leonard L. Wyrick Jr. officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Wyrick Family.

