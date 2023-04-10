Mary Lea Walker, 74

Mary Lea Walker, age 74, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Pikeville, Tennessee. She was born in Knoxville on September 8, 1948, to Robert Sealey “Bob” & Maggie Ethel “Mickey” Walker. Following her mother’s death in 1960, she became a resident of Green Valley Developmental Center in Greenville, TN, and later in group homes in Oak Ridge, Johnson City, and Roane County. Mary also spent many years in the home of Louise & Cecil Kuykendall of Knoxville and Joanne & Oscar Sandoval of Dayton, TN. She resided in Pikeville in a home setting and received excellent care from personnel with the STARS Agency of Bledsoe County.

Mary was preceded in death by parents; brother, Clark David Walker; and stepmother, Mary Butler Walker.

Survivors include, sister-in-law, Carolyn Walker of Clinton; and nieces, Cynthia Smith & husband, Scott, of Oak Ridge, and Alyssa Simon & husband, Keith, of Alexandria, VA; great niece & nephew, Tallulah & Walker Simon; local cousins, Emmett Walker, Sharon Bivins, and Teresa Walker.

The family will receive friends 5-6 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Levi Dodd officiating. Interment will be held in Albertville, Alabama at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

