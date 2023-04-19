Mark Gene Hicks, 58, went to his heavenly home on April 18, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents Chester Edmund Hicks & Dixie Kathryn Ragsdale Hicks, as well as 2 beloved nephews Christopher Lynn Green & Jason Michael Hicks.

He leaves behind his wife Tiffany Hicks, and Children; Marcus Hicks (Kristen), Markie Hicks, Brittany Carr (Chris), Lindsey Perry (Jonathan ), Jasmine Smithwick, Jayden Smithwick, Granddaughters; Ashton Collett Genesis Hicks Siblings: James Hicks (Margie Woods), Kathy Johnston, Kimberly King (James), Mike Hicks (Connie) and his beloved nephews and nieces, and two beloved fur-babies Nova Rose and Bootsie Mae.

Mark was a carpenter by trade and loved building and creating. Mark loved spending time with his family. Mark was also an avid sports fan, and never missed a chance to cheer on the Tennessee Volunteers, Tennessee Titans, or the Atlanta Braves. When a NASCAR race was on Mark would be close by. But his favorite pastime was going to Cades Cove with his wife.

In lieu of flowers, the family has a GoFundMe set up for accrued medical and funeral costs: https://gofund.me/ffe61522

His family will hold a private memorial.

