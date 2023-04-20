Marjorie Lucille Swenson, 101

Marjorie Lucille Swenson died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was 101 years old. She had lived an active, independent life, in her own home, until November of 2022, when she moved to assisted living.

Marjorie was born on March 8, 1922. She was the daughter of Albert Eugene Clark and Alice Anna Harrison Clark. She attended Hamline University, the University of Minnesota, and San Jose State College, where she graduated with a BS in 1948.

At Hamline University, she met her husband, Paul Arthur Swenson. They married on Oct. 19, 1942. At the time of Paul’s death in 2008, they had been married for 66 years. During their life together they lived in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, New York, and Tennessee. They traveled all over the United States and visited many countries of the world. They were parents of two daughters, Marie and Carol.

Marjorie was active in her church and in the Democratic party. She did a great deal of volunteer work with organizations to help the underprivileged and preserve the environment. She was most proud of the work she did with the Council on Racial Equality (CORE) in the early 1960s, to help integrate housing in Oak Ridge. Margie was a life-long caregiver for others, both family and friends, beginning with her brother Larry, who was born with significant health problems. After her daughters were grown, she worked as a CNA for Clinch River Home Health and then served for many years on the agency’s board.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Clark, her grandson Andrew Joseph Reeve, and her husband Paul Swenson. She is survived by daughters Marie Bell (Jeff) of Fairview, TN, and Carol Reeve (Walter) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Amy Davis (Richard), Ellen Haynes (Jonathan), Daniel Reeve (Megan), and Grace Reeve, all of Knoxville, David Hornsby (Jessica) of Kingston Springs, TN, and Rebecca McElyea (Jess) of Nashville; seven great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Henry Hornsby, Jackson and Mollie Haynes, Connor and Ashton Reeve, and Linnea Davis; and special friends Barbara Reeve and Paul (Ross) Akers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 20th, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, Rev. Lisa Schwartz presiding. In lieu of flowers, Margie asked that memorial gifts in her honor be made to TORCH (Tennessee Out-Reach Center for the Homeless) or Friends of the Smokies.

