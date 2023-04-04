Margaret Freels Humphrey, Coal Hill

Margaret Freels Humphrey, age 80, of Coal Hill, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1942, in Harriman. Margaret had worked at Kyser-Roth Hosiery Mill in earlier years and later at Williams Greenhouse in Harriman, where she retired after 20 years. She loved working with flowers, sewing & was an avid quilter. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, David G. Humphrey; parents, John Henry Freels & Charlotta Katie Kendrick; sisters, Charlotte Summers & Barbara Trail; brothers, Homer Freels, Mickey Freels, Junior Simpson, and J.B. Freels; and her special fur baby, Pixie.

SURVIVORS

Children​​

​​Michelle Dyer & husband, John of Coal Hill

​​​​Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coal Hill

​​​​​Jason Humphrey & wife, Amy of Knoxville

​​​​​Amanda Gaskin & husband, Matthew of Wartburg

Nephew who was like a son​​

Michael Chasteen & wife, Jessica, and their sons, Ashton & Gavin

of Galvaston, TX

Grandchildren​

Shane & wife, Whitney

​​​​​Collyn & fiancée, Joanna

Zach, Haley, David, Jacob, Ethan, Katelyn, Ariana, Ashley

​​​​​

Great-grandchildren​​​

Shayna, Link, Lennox, and Gabriella

Sisters-in-law​​​ ​

Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman

​​​​​Sue Carter & husband, Craig of Caruso, NC

Brother-in-law​​​​

Danny Humphrey of Carnelia, GA

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Robin Scarbrough (130 Kring Hollow Road, Harriman, TN 37748) with Robert Packett speaking at 6:00 PM. Friends and family will be offered a moment to reflect and share a special memory of Margaret. A meal will be provided, everyone is asked to dress casually and celebrate the life of Margaret Humphrey. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

