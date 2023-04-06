Margaret Elizabeth Hines, Powell

Margaret Elizabeth Hines, age 87 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Rina and Velma Russell Haun, she was born in Clinton, Tennessee on August 6, 1935. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Garner. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and enjoyed working puzzles and going to flea markets.

Margaret is survived by a son, Stanley Garner and wife Edwina of Vanore, Tennessee; daughters, Sharon Lord and husband Bobby of Maynardville, Tennessee, Connie Shelton of Powell, Tennessee, Linda Scott and husband Billy of Luttrell, Tennessee, and Angie Kerr and Sam Williams of Rocky Top, Tennessee; sister, Pearl Scates of Karns, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The Hines family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. with Rev. Wade Brantley officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Powell, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Margaret Elizabeth Hines.

