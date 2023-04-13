Malware Attack Costs City of Oak Ridge over $500,000

Brad Jones

During Monday night’s Oak Ridge City Council meeting, members were informed that the price tag for dealing with last month’s malware attack is more than half a million dollars. On March 20th, the city’s computer system was hit by a malware attack that affected utility billing, employee email, and the city’s website. The attack did not affect emergency services or the “provision of utilities” outside of the billing complications. As far as billing is concerned, the Oak Ridge Utility Billing Office is still unable to accept online payments, but officials said Monday that all late fees and penalties are being waived for the months of March and April. The bills that will be sent out this month will include two months’ worth of service, but officials have also said that they will work with customers to lessen the financial burden. Online payments, if all goes according to schedule, could be restored by the end of this week.

Oak Ridge Director of Governmental Affairs and Communication Amy Fitzgerald told Council members that after purchasing new computers and computer hardware, anti-virus protection services, “migrating” the city’s email to another server, and paying for emergency IT services, the city has spent, or has committed to spend, over $515,000.

City staff email service was restored Monday, and officials reiterated that no personal or financial information was compromised, outside of one personnel file, but Fitzgerald said Monday there was no evidence that any information had been stolen. There has still been no word on a source of, or motive for, the attack. You can watch the full meeting by clicking on the link below. Discussion of the malware attack begins at around the 23-minute mark.

The Oak Ridge City Council Meeting for April 2023.

