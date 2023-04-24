Mabel Lee Stringfield Armes, 98, Dearborn, MI (formerly of Oakdale)

Mabel Lee Stringfield Armes, age 98 of Dearborn, MI, formerly of Oakdale, TN passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband: James K. Armes, Parents: Roy and Bertha Stringfield, Sisters: Nellie McCoy, Betty Armes, and Nancy Knight, Brothers: Carl Stringfield, Vivian Stringfield, Roy Stringfield, Jr., and Vanius Stringfield.

Surviving is her loving family.

Children: Carolyn Sue Armes Bell and husband Billy J. Bell

James R. Armes

Grandchildren: Timothy J. Bell and wife Jenny, Ronald J. Bell and wife Cheryl, and Kevin S. Bell

Great Grandchildren: Nicholas J. Bell, Travis S. Bell, Marina S. Bell, Emily M. Bell, Dakota, and Justin.

Brother: Franklin (Bunk) Stringfield

Sister: Barbara Stringfield Macklin

Also surviving are a host of neices, nephews, and other family and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 1-2 pm at Piney Baptist Church, Oakdale, TN. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Roy Graves officiating. Interment will follow funeral services in the church cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mabel Lee Stringfield Armes.

