Lynnanne “Lynn” Clark, formerly from Hamden, CT

Lynnanne “Lynn” Clark, age 79, a former long-time resident of Hamden, Connecticut passed away on April 17, 2023, peacefully at her daughter’s home in Powell, Tennessee surrounded by family. Lynn was born on December 2, 1943, in New Haven, Connecticut to the late William J. and Rose E. Herrmann. Lynn was a graduate of Hamden High School, Class of 1961. In 1963, she graduated from Grace New Haven Hospital as a nurse where she worked for several years. She retired from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield after 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her husband, Wales S. Clark, and her daughter, Kelly A. Clark; Her sister-in-law, Joan O’Keefe, and her husband Jim O’Keefe. Lynn was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Franklin, of Hamden, CT, and her Brother, William J. Herrmann, and his wife Barbara, of Cheshire, CT. In addition, she is survived by her children Courtney Rivera and her husband Pedro, Sean Clark and his wife Cathy, and Melissa Lee and her husband Mark. Her Grandchildren Meghan, Matthew, Maggie Rivera, Christopher, Tyler, Timothy, Patrick, and Laura Clark. Great Grandchildren: Max, Scarlett, Lucian, Olivia, Mia Lee. As well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Friends are invited to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton TN 37716 on Friday, April 21, 2023, for the receiving of friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a memorial service to follow.

