Lonnie Wayne Goss, 52

Lonnie Wayne Goss, born on January 3, 1971, passed away at his home on April 18, 2023.

Wayne had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that could warm any heart. He enjoyed socializing and helping anyone who needed it. Wayne was a “Jack of all Trades”, and there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. He spent the majority of his work life running heavy equipment, plumbing, and doing mechanic work. He loved trading old cars. Often you could find him working on an old car, listening to music, and singing alone. Wayne had been battling health conditions, but with the help of his loving family, he was making great strides in hopes of meeting his first grandchild. To God be the glory, he had begun nurturing his relationship with Christ which helped him remain steadfast in improving his physical and spiritual health.

Wayne is survived by his mother, Marian Ruby McPeters Byrge of Harriman;

Father, Lonnie Maurice “Bobby” Goss of Harriman;

Sisters, Paula Goss Jackson (husband Lorne Jackson) of Coalfield, Melissa Goss Mathis of Oak Ridge, Loretta Byrge of West Virginia;

Stepbrother, Michael Byrge of Wartburg;

Daughters, Lonnie Goss Langley (husband Jared Langley) of Oakdale, Daisy Goss of Rockwood, and former stepdaughter, Brittnee Walden of Harriman;

Soon to be first grandchild, Mason Jared Langley of Oakdale;

Nephews, Jeremiah Jackson of Coalfield, Logan Mathis of Oak Ridge, Titan, and Zach Byrge of Harriman as well as a host of close friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A Celebration of Life, officiated by Greg Kelly will follow at 2 pm.

To leave a note for Wayne’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

