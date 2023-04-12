Lillian Elizabeth Wilkinson Wynn, 76

Lillian Elizabeth Wilkinson Wynn

August 5, 1946 – April 3, 2023

Born in Raleigh NC on August 5, 1946, as a 3-pound baby to Late Arthur M. Wilkinson Jr and the late Mary E. Pool Wilkinson, she attended Virginia School for the Deaf then moved to North Carolina School for the Deaf in 1958 and graduated in 1966. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully in her home on April 3, 2023.

She rejoiced being reunited with her husband of 55 years, Monroe “Roe” G Wynn, her parents and son-in-law, Robert McMillan, and many loved ones who have departed.

Left to remember her – two daughters Mary (Jerry “Bucky”) Carver and Sandra (“Sandy”) McMillan; three grandchildren Justin Carver, Avery (Mauri), Johnston-Wynn, and Ryan Carver; great-grandson, Jaxon; honorary great-grandsons, Kapton and Maximus Cruz; a host of cousins and special friends Bobbie and Paul Clayton Jr.

Lillian worked as a supervisor at National AIDS Hotline for Deaf for 5 years in RTP area before moving to Clinton, TN in 1993. She was always making crafts, especially her love for filet crocheting making namesakes, socializing with deaf people at many places, and being one of the leaders striving for empowerment and growth in deaf communities in different states over the years. She loved her family very much and cherished every family gathering.

Lillian and Roe will be buried at Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1 pm. 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612

The family expresses our gratitude to her medical team at McNeeley Family Clinic and Clinch River Davita Dialysis and Amedisys home care nurse, Candi for the care she received.

