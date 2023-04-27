LaToya Holt Pack, 46

LaToya Holt Pack, age 46, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. Latoya was born in Alamogordo, NM, and raised in Lawrence County, TN. She was a graduate of UT Knoxville and worked as Admin Assistant/Registrar at Willow Brook Elementary School.

Latoya was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jennings & Wilma Holt.

Survivors include husband, Russell Pack; three children aged 13 to 18; mother, Jerrilyn Holt of Lawrenceburg, TN; mother-in-law, Cindy Pack of Oak Ridge; sister-in-law, Misty Skvoretz (Jonathan) of NC; uncles: Jennings Holt, Jr (Lorrie) of Loretto, TN, James Holt of Smyrna, TN, and Jonathan Holt (Tonya) of Leoma, TN; and many other relatives, friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of LaToya’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...