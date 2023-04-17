Knoxville Gets Latest Upgrade to its Xfinity 10G Network

Multi-gig Speeds will be Among the Fastest in the Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 17, 2023 – Comcast is accelerating its multi-gig deployment and announced that its latest Xfinity 10G Network upgrade has been launched to homes and businesses in Greater Knoxville, Tennessee. Knoxville is the first community in Tennessee to receive these network enhancements, which will benefit customers at all speed-tiers and price points.

With these improvements, Comcast is also rolling out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) and up to 5x-to-10x faster upload speeds in Knoxville.

Knoxville now has the foundational next-generation network in place to begin leveraging new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost.

“Comcast continues to anticipate customer demand,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP at Comcast. “Through our focus on network innovation, we are excited to begin deploying enhanced, ultra-fast and reliable speed tiers to customers in Knoxville and keep more Tennesseans connected with the speeds and technology they need.”

Comcast has invested nearly $629 million in technology and infrastructure improvements in its Tennessee network over the last three years.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s next-generation network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and Ookla rated Xfinity the fastest internet provider at the end of 2022*. Symmetrical gig speeds to the first homes have already begun.

Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful xFi Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a "boost guarantee" later this year.

Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is "storm-ready" with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Lag: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest xFi Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency, also known as low lag, for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Recently, Comcast accelerated the transformation of its network to a cloud-based architecture that is fully prepared for robust 10G technologies and DOCSIS 4.0. This network architecture will enable Comcast to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds to both residential and business customers, services that technically limited fixed wireless providers will not be able to deliver. Comcast’s ongoing network evolution also furthers its commitment to provide a cleaner, greener Internet by doubling network energy efficiency by 2030. Comcast estimates this will avoid the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power a half a million homes for a year.

More information about the Xfinity 10G Network can be found here.

