Kingston Police: Man found dead in Car on Johnson Street

On Sunday evening April 2nd around 9:30 pm, the Kingston Police Department indicates officers with the Kingston Police Department responded to 102 Johnson Street where officers found a white vehicle in the yard of a residence. A male subject was in the driver’s seat. The male was deceased. No signs of foul play were found. Detective Keith Kile and Medical Examiner Thomas Boduch responded to the scene. The deceased male was identified as Charles Hembree, age 35. Charles Hembree was sent for autopsy, and this is an ongoing investigation.
Tags autopsy body found death Kingston Police Department man found no Foul play Roane County
