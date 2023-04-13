Kingston Council Member Resigns

The City of Kingston is one Council person short now that vice mayor Tara Stockton has resigned her position. The news came from last night’s city council meeting in Kingston, when councilman Tony Brown asked that the procedures for replacing Stockton’s seat, be placed on the agenda so they could get started in the process of her replacement. According to Tim Neil mayor of Kingston, Stockton had served the city well and he regretted her leaving but understood her wishes to move on with life outside of politics. He said the letter of her resignation came to the council in an email. Tara Stockton is the wife of current Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton

The council voted Tony Brown in as the new vice mayor for the city since he received the majority of votes in the last election. Also, the council is asking for anyone who resides in the city of Kingston to submit their applications if they are interested in filling the position of councilman and Mayor Neal said he hopes to have that person approved by the May 9th meeting. If interested in applying for the position, please contact the city of Kingston at 865 376-2081 or go by City Hall or apply online at Kingstontn.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...