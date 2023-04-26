Kenneth Lee Davidson, Deer Lodge

Mr. Kenneth Lee Davidson, age 81, of Deer Lodge, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 24, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Ken retired from Cumberland County EMS and was the first director of Morgan County EMS. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was loved by all who knew him. Ken was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years: Betty Jane Palmer Davidson.

His parents: Lee and Edith Davidson.

And his in-laws: Alfred and Evelyn Palmer.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Randy and Mary Davidson of Deer Lodge, and Bobby and Erica Davidson of Rockwood.

One daughter: Sabrina Byrge and her fiancé, Tim Evans.

Four sisters and one brother-in-law: Brenda Davidson, Wanda Davidson, Sally and David Huntly, and Melinda Davidson.

Eleven grandchildren: Christina Harrison, Jessica McClellan, Shawn Davidson, Jacob Davidson, Nathan Davidson, Melanie Miller, Hayden Lee, Leah Lee, Kellan Davidson, Jessy Byrge, and Morgan Byrge.

Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Faye and Jerry Gallaghar, and Liinda and Albert Tate.

Several great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

Also, three fur babies that he loved dearly: Sadie, Holly Bell, and Pugsy.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Friday morning, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Lee Davidson.

