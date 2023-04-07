Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, Kingston

Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, age 89, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023. She was born November 25, 1933, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church and being with her church family. She also liked working on puzzles and going to the beauty shop on a weekly basis. Kat was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Campbell; son, Clarence Campbell, Jr.; parents, James & May Clark; sisters & brothers, Ruth Greene, J.C. Clark, Roy Clark, and Faye Clark Hutchinson.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                                             Suzette “Susie” Scarborough of Kingston

Grandchildren                                    Thomas Edward Scarborough, Arnold Christopher Scarborough

                                                           Tobey Campbell, Mindy Campbell

Great-grandchildren                          Nicole Smith, Katie Bagwell, Dylan Bagwell, Maddie Butler

                                                          Bridgette Scarborough, Cameron Scarborough

                                                          Hannah Ashbrook, Emily Ashbrook

                                                          Kyle, Cameron, and Isaac

Great-great-grandchildren                Maxwell Miller, Ivy Kittrell, Silas Watts

                                                          Rowan Watts, and Ava Bagwell

Sisters                                               Mary Rose Tubbs & husband, Ed of Alabama

                                                          Lisa Kreger & husband, Bert of Florida

Brother                                              Jack Clark & wife, Amy of Kingston

Best Friend                                        Jo Phillips of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

