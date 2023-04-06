Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, 89

Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, age 89, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023. She was born November 25, 1933, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church and being with her church family. She also liked working puzzles and going to the beauty shop on a weekly basis. Kat was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Campbell; son, Clarence Campbell, Jr.; parents, James & May Clark; Sisters & brothers, Ruth Greene, J.C. Clark, Roy Clark, and Faye Clark Hutchinson.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Suzette “Susie” Scarborough of Kingston
Grandchildren Thomas Edward Scarborough, Arnold Christopher Scarborough
Tobey Campbell, Mindy Campbell
Great-grandchildren Nicole Smith, Katie Bagwell, Dylan Bagwell, Maddie Butler
Bridgette Scarborough, Cameron Scarborough
Hannah Ashbrook, Emily Ashbrook
Kyle, Cameron, and Isaac
Great-great-grandchildren Maxwell Miller, Ivy Kittrell, Silas Watts
Rowan Watts, and Ava Bagwell
Sisters Mary Rose Tubbs & husband, Ed of Alabama
Lisa Kreger & husband, Bert of Florida
Brother Jack Clark & wife, Amy of Kingston
Best Friend Jo Phillips of Kingston
A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.