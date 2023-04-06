Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, 89

Brad Jones 18 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Kathleen “Kat” Campbell, age 89, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023.  She was born November 25, 1933, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church and being with her church family.  She also liked working puzzles and going to the beauty shop on a weekly basis.  Kat was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Campbell; son, Clarence Campbell, Jr.; parents, James & May Clark; Sisters & brothers, Ruth Greene, J.C. Clark, Roy Clark, and Faye Clark Hutchinson.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                                                   Suzette “Susie” Scarborough of Kingston

Grandchildren                                          Thomas Edward Scarborough, Arnold Christopher Scarborough

                                                                     Tobey Campbell, Mindy Campbell

Great-grandchildren                               Nicole Smith, Katie Bagwell, Dylan Bagwell, Maddie Butler

                                                                     Bridgette Scarborough, Cameron Scarborough

                                                                     Hannah Ashbrook, Emily Ashbrook

                                                                     Kyle, Cameron, and Isaac

Great-great-grandchildren                    Maxwell Miller, Ivy Kittrell, Silas Watts

                                                                     Rowan Watts, and Ava Bagwell

Sisters                                                         Mary Rose Tubbs & husband, Ed of Alabama

                                                                     Lisa Kreger & husband, Bert of Florida

Brother                                                       Jack Clark & wife, Amy of Kingston

Best Friend                                                Jo Phillips of Kingston

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston.  Graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Dr. James W. Horton, 67

James W. Horton, DMD, age 67, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was born …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: