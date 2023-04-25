Katherine Elizabeth Younce Simerly, 93

Katherine Elizabeth Younce Simerly, age 93, peacefully passed from this life to her eternal home, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Katherine was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee, on February 16, 1930, to Wiley & Pearl Younce. She was the oldest of four siblings, Helen, Hazel, and Walter, who, in addition to her parents, preceded her in death.

Katherine married the love of her life, Howell Simerly, in 1952. They met on a blind date in Maryville and for 70 years they never took their eyes off each other. Shortly after their wedding, the couple moved to Oak Ridge and began their family. Their marriage was a tapestry of love, devotion, service, and adventure. Katherine cherished her family and they were blessed beyond measure with her sweet, gentle spirit and wisdom. When Howell passed in 2022, a piece of her heart went with him. They are now together forevermore.

Katherine was a giver, a server, a life-long learner, and a lover of God and his handiwork. She was a sensational cook and her love language was doing for others.

Katherine & Howell were longtime members of Kern Memorial Methodist Church, where they both served in various roles including mission work from the Appalachian Mountains to New Mexico and foreign work in Costa Rica.

Left to cherish Katherine’s memory are children, Steven Simerly & wife, Debra, Cynthia Simerly Tucker & husband, Greg, and Timothy Simerly; grandchildren, Jay Simerly, Amy Tucker Howren, and Ashleigh Tucker; step-grandson, Kevin King, great-grandchildren, Mya, Reese, Crew, and Julian; several cousins including Linda Gilbert, Pat Miller, and Gary McCurry; special great-niece, Lisa Warriner-Johnson; dear friend & hairdresser, Mary Lea Hall; and loving caregiver & friend, Neva Morann.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by UT Hospice, their Kern Family, and the many friends & family who have extended their sincere thoughts & prayers along with other acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kern Memorial Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends 11:30 am-12 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Kern Memorial Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Will Conner officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

