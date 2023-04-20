Judy Gibson Cochran, 79

Judy Gibson Cochran, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on March 8, 1944, in Wilmington, Delaware. She was the only child of Millard and Grace Gibson. She moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee at an early age and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School, in 1962. She received her bachelor’s degree, in Social Work, from East Tennessee State University. While at E.T.S.U., she was a very active member and President of the Kappa Kappa chapter of Phi Mu. It was during her time in Johnson City, that she met the love of her life, William L. Cochran, known by all as “Deisel”. They met on a blind date and were married for 59 years. After graduation, they moved back to Oak Ridge, in 1967. She began her career, as a Psychiatric Social Worker, for Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital, in Oak Ridge. She would spend the next 30 years, working in a variety of positions, before retiring as a member of the Ridgeview Mobile Crisis Team. Together she and Deisel had two children, William “Buck” L. Cochran Jr., and Wendy Cochran Schubert. Their family would later grow to include a son-in-law, Michael “Mike” Schubert, and a grandson, Morgan Schubert.

Judy was a longtime member of the First Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church of Oak Ridge.

Judy was an avid reader and collector. She enjoyed collecting angel figurines, Barbie dolls, beanie babies, dolls, and anything to do with the British royal family. She had a lifelong passion for collecting autographs and trying to meet celebrities. This passion often made for some very funny and interesting stories that may have seemed unbelievable, although the stories were true.

The family would like to thank everyone at NHC Oak Ridge and Caris Hospice, for their wonderful care and support throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Grace (Hinkle) Gibson. She is survived by her husband William “Deisel” L. Cochran, Sr., son William “Buck” L. Cochran, Jr., daughter Wendy Cochran Schubert, son-in-law Michael “Mike” Schubert, and a grandson Morgan Schubert. She is also survived by her close cousin Carolyn Shoun.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Mott McKamey Funeral Home (1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike; Oak Ridge). A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. Reverend Steve Sherman will be officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...