Johnny C. McNabb, Lenoir City

Johnny C. McNabb, age 88, of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home. He was born September 23, 1934, in Roane County and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Johnny was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. He was an iron worker in his younger years and had many stories of climbing and working on the steel structures of many tall buildings and traveling to these jobs with family and friends who worked along with him. Later he worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and retired from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory X-10 facility where he had worked as a Welder for over 21 years. He was a tireless worker and spent a long retirement caring for his family, church, and maintaining the Davis family farm. This legacy of work and service will never be forgotten. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Don Davis McNabb; great-grandson, Tyson Porcella; parents, W.E. McNabb & Eliza Jane Allen McNabb; three brothers & four sisters; several special nephews and nieces who treated him as a brother.

SURVIVORS

Sons Randy McNabb & wife, Patty of Lenoir City

Barry McNabb & wife, Shirley of Lenoir City

Granddaughters Julie Porcella

Jacqueline Macy McNabb

Brea Burton

Great-grandchildren Payton Porcella

Alexia Trollinger

Kaylee Burton

Sister-in-law Dorothy Lanham

Several special nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends

Johnny’s wishes were to be cremated and no funeral service will be held at this time. A graveside service for Johnny and Betty will be scheduled at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

