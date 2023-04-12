John Trim Smith, Jellico

Mr. John Trim Smith, age 62 of Jellico passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home. He enjoyed peddling and organizing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, EJ and Bessie Smith; Late wife, Shelia Frazier; Son, John Trim Smith, Jr; Grandson, John Trim Smith, III; Sisters, Lucy Jeffers and Jean Adams; Nephews, EJ Duncan, Tommy Jeremiah Smith, and Joseph Gosnell; Sister-in-law, Beverly Smith.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, EJ and Kathy of North Carolina, James and Laura of Virginia, Tommy of Jellico, Velma of Georgia, Bertha and Leslie Lowe of Oliver Springs; Daughter, Crystal Smith; Grandchildren, Madison Smith, Malarie and Matthew Saltsman, Faith Ball, Codey Smith, Dylan Barnett, Isaiah, and Erica Foster; Great-grandchildren, Waylon Saltsman, Ellie, Timmy, Dylan, Ayla and Kodi Barrett, Nova, and Zeke Smith; Special Nieces and Nephews, Angie Gosnell, Jennifer Smith, Erica Bean, Brittany Smith, Taylor Willard, Emily, Lindsey, Jenna, Silas, Journey Smith, Wesley (Sarah) Smith, Riker Cole Smith, Sawyer Smith, McKinley Smith, Nakisha and Don, Karter, and Karson Mannino, Alma Jean Parks, Althea and Will, Delane Duncan, Shalie, Jaylen and Kinzy Brown, and Steven Lowe; Special Friends, Angela Rickett, and Lisa Copeland; And a host of cousins, other family members, and good friends.

The family will receive friends at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Bro. Michael Knight officiating. Burial will be held on Thursday, 11 am at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, 724 Hogan Road, Rossville, GA 30741.

