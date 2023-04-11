Jessica A. Barnett, Brewstertown

Jessica A. Barnett, age 87 of the Brewstertown Community passed away on April 7, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse & Ellen Brewster; husband Lloyd Barnett; 2 sons-in-law Darrell Johnston and Chuck Rushe; 1 great-granddaughter Bailey Randolph.

She is survived by her children Dale (Doris) Barnett, Debra Johnston, Ursula Rushe, Greg (Sherri) Barnett, and Mark Barnett; brother Jesse Brewster, Jr.; 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Jones officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jessica A. Barnett.

