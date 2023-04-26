Mr. Jerry David Bazel, 77, departed this life on April 19, 2023, at his home. He was born on December 5, 1945. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Harriman, TN. He loved to fish, hunt, drive & work on his truck. He will always be remembered for his shooting skills, as well as sitting outside enjoying God’s creations.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel & Annie Bazel.

Brothers: Ricky, John Shirley, David, Ronnie, and Nathan of Harriman and J.C. Bazel of Silver Springs, MD.

Sisters: Geneva Ray, Barbara Ann Matlock, and Mary Evelyn Eskridge all of Harriman

One daughter: Tina Renee Reynolds.

Three sisters and one brother.

He leaves to cherish his memories two loyal sisters: Alice Hanks Bazel of Harriman and Katherine Bazel of Hiram, GA.

Two devoted brothers: Larry Bazel of Harriman and Robert Bazel of Silver Springs, MD.

Sister-in-law: Mildred Bazel of Silver Springs, MD.

Brother-in-law: Jack Matlock of Harriman.

Uncle: J.D. and Lorine Goins of Harriman.

Aunt: JoAnn Palmer also of Harriman.

Devoted friends: Jessie & Jerome Eskridge, James Douglas Goins, Arlene Goins, Teresa Grove Manning, and Rev. Roy L. Boyd.

And a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 28, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Alonzo Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow in Bazel Town Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry David Bazel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...