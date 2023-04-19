Jerome Gustave Delene, 87

Jerome Gustave Delene, age 87, passed away on April 17, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Geneva Delene, and his siblings David Delene and Michelle Graham. He attended First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Jerry was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on August 31, 1935. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in nuclear science from the University of Michigan. Jerry had a 35-year career as a nuclear physicist with ORNL, where he conducted cost feasibility studies for fusion and fission energy projects.

Jerry was loved and survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Flickinger) Delene, his sister Kris Delene of Murfreesboro, TN, daughters Holly (Delene) Howes of Knoxville and Tammy Delene of Dumfries, VA, and grandchildren Katrina Delene of Denver, CO, Aarin Howes of Knoxville, TN, and Megan Delene of Bolingbrook, IL. Jerry enjoyed traveling, playing games, and spending time with family.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3 pm at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Jenny Caughman officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Planned Parenthood, The First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, or a charity of your choice.

