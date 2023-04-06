Jennilyn Jones Lester, 78

Jennilyn Jones Lester, age 78, passed away early Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Jennilyn was born November 3, 1944, the youngest child of Clarence L. & Rheba Mathis Jones. She was raised in the Coalfield community of Morgan County. Jennilyn was preceded in death by brothers, Ben and Freddie Jones; and sister, Sherrena Forester.

Survivors include son, Christian Lester of Oak Ridge; and several nieces and nephews, to whom she was affectionately known as “Aunt Gigi”.

Through many painful health struggles, she maintained her faith in Jesus and His message of love and service, not cruelty and division. Jennilyn worked for years as a hairdresser and made many cherished friends among clients and colleagues, none more dear than Wanda Estes of Harriman, who has provided priceless emotional support to the family through the decades. The family also wishes to acknowledge the contributions of caregiver, Salena Somers, during Jennilyn’s final months.

Per Jennilyn’s wishes, no services will be held. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jennilyn, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...