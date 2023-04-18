Jeffrey Carlitha Melton, Harriman

Jeffrey Carlitha Melton, age 65 of Harriman passed away at Roane Medical Center on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR racing. He was a huge fan of the U.T. Vols.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorene Singleton Melton;

Sister, Joy; Brothers, Brian and Greg (Porky); Mother-in-law, Sandra Byrge.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Byrge Melton of Harriman;

Son, Jeffrey Matthew Melton of Georgia;

Sisters, Gail (Doobey) Ward and Janice and (Gary) Neal of Oliver Springs;

Brother, Bruce (Faye) Melton of Crossville;

Father and Mother-in-law, James and Mossie Byrge;

Sisters-in-law, Pam (Roger) White, Oliver Springs, and Kim Byrge of Coalfield

Brothers-in-law, Toby Byrge of Oliver Springs and Jamie (Diane) Byrge of Dandridge;

Best Friend, Billy Joe Mitchell;

And a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and good friends.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 am in Indian Creek Cemetery, Oliver Springs.

