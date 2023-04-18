Jeffery Tot Schultz, Oak Ridge

Jeffery Tot Schultz, age 49, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

He was born on November 2, 1973, in Oak Ridge to Robert and Zella Schultz. Jeff went to Oliver Springs High School and worked for many years at the family car lot. Although time spent with his grandbabies was his number one priority, he also enjoyed camping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Schultz; grandparents, Dan and Ann Schultz, James and Helen Jenkins; cousin, Leo Jenkins; uncles, Lee Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, and Danny Schultz; aunt, Elizabeth Bailey.

Tot is survived by his daughters, Brianna Schultz, and Brielle Schultz; son, James “Titan” Schultz; mother, Zella Schultz; siblings, Robby Schultz, Melissa Schultz, and Andrea Schultz; grandbabies, Reese Benton, Riley Watson, Brazen Edwards, Colton Guigar, Asher Loy, and Emma Watson; nieces and nephews, Tristen Schultz, Katrina Cox, Jordan Cox, Lexie Schultz, and Cameron Loy; special cousin, Jamie Jenkins; other extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-6 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Schultz family. www.sharpfh.com.

