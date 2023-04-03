Janet Lee Byrd, Lancing

Janet Lee Byrd age 79, of Lancing was called home by Jesus on March 31st. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her infant son Keith Byrd; father George Hilton Stringfield; mother Mary Lourean Stringfield; brother Johnny Hilton Stringfield; and sister Elizabeth Dial.

She is survived by husband of 60 years Samuel Byrd; son Roscoe Byrd; sister Judy Williams and husband Jerry, sister Carolyn Northrup of Georgia; grandson Preston; granddaughter Maci; two great-grandchildren Mason Knox and Kolson Knox and a host of nephews n nieces.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Morgan County Shoc charity at 235 Spruce Drive, Wartburg Tn. at Janet’s request.

Janet’s wishes were to be cremated and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

