Jane L. Norris, Oakdale

Mrs. Jane L. Norris, age 76, of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was a member of the Rockwood Church of God of Prophecy for 44 years. She was loved by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her Sisters: Carol Mitchell and Remola Ethridge.

And one Son: Johnny Norris.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years: Bill Norris.

One Daughter: Ginger and husband Kevin Human.

Four Grandchildren: Hannah Human, Daniel Underwood, April Norris, and Kevin Norris.

Two Great Grandchildren: Ethan Norris and Charles Smith.

Three Nephews: Paul, Mac, and Michael Mitchell.

Along with many other family members, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Charles Shepherd and Bishop Jack Norris officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jane L. Norris.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

