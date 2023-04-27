James “Louis” Basler, Wartburg

James “Louis” Basler, age 90 of Wartburg, TN passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center with family by his side.

Louis was born on his family farm in the Joyner Community of Morgan County on February 11, 1933, where he lived almost his entire life. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wartburg and loved to sing in the choir. After serving in the US Army based at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, he worked as a dairy farmer for many years before employment at the Morgan County Regional Prison as a guard. He served on the Board of Directors for Morgan Farmers Co-op and Morgan County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed planting roadside flowers, growing vegetables, especially corn, making peanut brittle, and raising pumpkins and was known to many as the Pumpkin Man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Macel Basler, infant daughter Rose Ann Basler, and infant sister Billie Basler. Brothers, Jerry Basler and Bobby Basler, father and mother-in-law Carl and Thelma Heidel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Arnetta, and daughters Wanda (Johnny) Diden, and Carolyn (Bob) Jones, all of Wartburg. Granddaughters Valerie (Dustin) Moore and their daughter Alice; Sarah Diden (Greg Tataryn). Grandsons Bobby Louis (Amy) Jones and their daughter Zoe; and Michael Jones and his son Jase. Surviving brother Roy Basler. Sister in laws, Ida Mae (Wayne) Hamby, Shirley (Benny) Parks, and Brother-in-law Garland (Delonia (deceased)) Heidel.

Extended family and friends were many which include Hailey Ingram, St. Paul Lutheran Choir members, many relatives from the Knoxville area, and his Hardees friends.

The family will receive friends at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, on April 28, 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the Funeral Saturday, April 29, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. David Graves officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church Choir, St. Paul Lutheran Church Handbells, or the charity of your choice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...