Inez Collier, 96, Midtown

Mrs. Inez Collier, 96 of Midtown, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2023, with her children by her side. Mom was born in Union County to Emma and Ernest Beeler. She married the love of her life, Boyce Collier in 1945. They settled in Roane County and built a home and family of 5 children and were together for 43 years before Daddy passed. Mom loved the Lord and was and was a member of Mt. Vernal Baptist Church, which she attended until her health declined. Mom loved her family, her flowers, gardening, and always tried to help anyone that called on her.



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, their son Charles, and special granddaughter, Michelle.

She is survived by sons, Roger, Lynn, Eddie, and daughter Diane, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Ernie Beeler and extended family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel, Reverend Greg Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Fairview Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Collier Family.

