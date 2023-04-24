House fire on Hwy 27 in South Harriman Saturday

An all call for fire department officials from Harriman, Rockwood, and Kingston was sent out late Saturday evening to a house on fire. The house is right along the railroad tracks at Bell Road and South Roane Street. According to Harriman fire Chief Brad Daniels, no one was injured in this fire, but the home was severely damaged, but they did get it knocked down quickly with the assistance of Rockwood and Kingston Fire Departments. Highway 27 at Bell Road was shut down to traffic due to the fact of having to stretch a fire hose across the four-lanes to get to the fire. It’s unclear at this time what may have started the blaze which started in the back portion near the tracks. Fire dept personnel remained on the scene for several hours but had it under control within an hour after their first unit arrived on the scene. Norfolk Southern Railroad officials stopped all train traffic as well since the home sets within 20 ft of the tracks. Chief Daniels wants to thank neighboring agencies for their assistance and the Harriman Police Department for traffic control as well as Sheriff deputies.

