Henry David “Bub” Grigsby, Harriman

Mr. Henry David “Bub” Grigsby, age 80, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1942. He was a graduate of South Harriman High School and the Tennessee Institute of Electronics. He was previously employed as manager of Harriman Utility Board and was the founder and co-owner of Grigsby Insurance Agency in Harriman for twenty-five years. Bub was a long-time member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman, where he taught Sunday School for many years. Bub was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed fishing and squirrel hunting with his sons, and cherished time spent with his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Ryan’s Grigsby; father, Henry Joseph Grigsby; his wife of 54 years, Joyce Patricia “Pat” Collins Grigsby; and his brothers, James Carl “JC” Grigsby, and Harold Edgar Grigsby.

He is survived by:

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Ritchie (Courtney) Grigsby of Harriman, TN

Mitch (Chrysty) Grigsby of Harriman

Two Granddaughters: Morgan Grigsby and Caiyden Grigsby

Sister: Carolyn Goldston

Niece: Holly (Cory) Davidson

And several other relatives and many friends.



The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Riverside Baptist Church; 629 Clinch Street Harriman, Tennessee 37748. Funeral Services will follow on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Riverside Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family Life Center at Riverside Baptist Church.

