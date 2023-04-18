Harriman Police Department Arrest One After Executing Search Warrant

(Harriman Police Department Press Release)
On April 13, 2023, officers with the Harriman Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on a garage located at 109 Baumgartner Road in Harriman. The search warrant was the product of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics from the property. During the search, officers recovered approximately 21 grams of a white powder believed to be fentanyl, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, and various other items of drug paraphernalia. An occupant of the garage was charged with two counts of Manufacture. Sale or Delivery of Schedule II narcotics, one count of Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Schedule VI narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.