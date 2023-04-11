Gregory George McCollum, Oliver Springs

Gregory George McCollum, age 69 of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

He enjoyed Nascar and watching the Tennessee VOLS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Martha (Rickett) Bullock;

Sisters, Rene and Lori; Step-son, Tracy Weaver.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda (Peace) McCollum;

Daughter, Shanda Mencsik;

Son, Jason McCollum;

Sisters, Denise (John) Simms and Trish (Jeff) Miller;

Brother, Eddie Bullock;

Grandchildren, Shylee and Saxon Mencsik;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 6-8:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, 11:00 am in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

