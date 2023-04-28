Greenbrier Road and Porters Creek Trail open 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road, Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, and campsites 31, 32, and 33 are now open to public use. Old Settlers Trail and Grapeyard Ridge Trail re-opened to public use earlier this month.

Ramsey Cascades Road and Ramsey Cascades Trail will remain closed until the trail is safe to open to hikers. Trail crews are rerouting sections of the trail and rebuilding foot log bridges that were washed out last summer during a July 2022 flood event.

Greenbrier Road was closed beyond the ranger station after the road and area trails and culverts sustained damage during the flood event. Earlier this year road crews repaired the road, stabilized the slope, and replaced culverts.

Road closure status is available on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage.

