Gilda Marie Gray, 77

Gilda Marie Gray, age 77, of Kingston passed away peacefully Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home. She was born May 9, 1945, in Memphis. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a Teachers Aide for the Shelby County School system. Gilda enjoyed doing embroidery and was an avid reader. She treasured spending time with her family, especially with her daughter and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Gene Gray in 2022; parents, Norman & Anita Ballard; brother, Jerry Ballard; brother-in-law, Robert Price.
SURVIVORS
Daughter & Son-in-law Jennifer Gray Phillips & husband, Sam of Kingston
Grandchildren Nikki Phillips of Spartanburg, SC
Jacob Phillips & wife, Christina of Kingston
Great-grandchildren Chase Cothran and Chloe Phillips
Sisters Norma Price of Bartlett
Janet Mitchell & Allen of Cordova
Tommye Ballard of Cordova
Brother-in-law Wilbert Gray of Paramount, CA
Sisters-in-law Mary Tismack of Morristown, AZ
Joy Griffin of Wichita Falls, TX
Several nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.