George L. White Jr, 74

On April 11, 2023, George L. White Jr. passed away, surrounded by his loved ones at age 74. The sun rose and the world welcomed George on April 13th, 1949, a day the world became a little brighter. George lived a beautiful life with his loved ones and was a blessing to all who knew him. He enjoyed making others laugh, exploring the nature around him, woodworking, growing his knowledge through reading, and caring for animals throughout his lifetime. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. George had many accomplishments during his time here with us. He proudly served in the United States Army and the U.S. National Guard. George successfully started and built a drywalling business with his son that he took great pride in. He was also a member of his local church, Indian Gap Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sue White, as well as by many loving individuals: (Brothers) Tony White, Jim White, and Michael Mcbride. (Sisters) Pattie LaBeth, Christy Brockman-Homann, and Cindy Tamburine. (Son and Daughter in Law) Michael White and Trish White. (Grandchildren) Amber White and Cody White. George is also survived by his best friend and very special pet, Ozzy White. He is predeceased by his parents George L. White Sr. and Jackie Dickson, as well as his brother, Bobby Brockman.

A private service will be held for his family members in honor of his memory. As he is remembered, our family appreciates all thoughts and prayers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...