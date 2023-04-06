Gary Freels, Sunbright

Gary Freels, 73 of Sunbright, TN went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2023. Gary was the son of the late Lloyd and Jewel Freels of Lancing, TN. He was employed and retired from Y12 after 32 years of service. Gary proudly served in the United States Navy, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed time with his family and friends. Gary was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as a faithful member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church of Deer Lodge, TN.

Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Winnie Maden Freels, parents Lloyd and Jewel Freels, father-in-law Ray Maden, and mother-in-law Oma Maden.

He is survived by his son; Robert Freels and daughter-in-law, Amanda Freels, Daughters; Gayle Brewer, Laura Goodman and son-in-law, William Goodman, daughter Nichole Westrup and son in law Kyle Westrup,

Grandchildren; Michael Brown, Abby Goodman, Isaiah Brewer, John-Robert Freels, Jonah Freels, Nora Brewer, Natalie Goodman, and Cecilia Westrup.

Sister Peggy Keller and brother-in-law Richard Keller, brother David Freels and sister-in-law Lois Freels.

Also several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 7, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN from 4 pm to 6 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 pm with Bro. Robert Freels and Bro. Stephen Freels officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gary Freels.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Robert Gary Freels, of Sunbright, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...